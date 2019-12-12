France Asked To Probe Vanity Fair, Facebook Over Tracking

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 9:48 PM EST) -- A prominent consumer advocacy group is pushing France's data protection authority to investigate the publisher of Vanity Fair magazine and two others for allegedly bypassing website visitors' choice to opt-out of online tracking and instead sending "fake consent" signals to Facebook and other advertisers. In three separate complaints filed with the French data protection regulator CNIL on Tuesday, NOYB — a nonprofit started by Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems —alleges that the French e-commerce company CDiscount, movie guide Allocine.fr and fashion magazine Vanity Fair, which is published by Conde Nast, blast out signals to hundreds of online advertisers indicating that website users...

