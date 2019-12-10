FCC Declares Emailed Faxes Exempt From TCPA

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 8:28 PM EST) -- Online fax services aren't actually sending out faxes, at least not how the Telephone Consumer Protection Act defines them, the Federal Communications Commission clarified Monday in a ruling that could have sweeping implications. That means that junk fax suits can't be aimed at companies or entities that send out such "online faxes," as long as those messages aren't delivered to a traditional fax machine, according to the FCC. "Congress did not intend the statute's prohibition to apply to faxes sent to equipment other than a telephone facsimile machine," the agency said in its four-page declaratory ruling. And because email inboxes don't...

