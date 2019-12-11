CBD Co. Can't Escape Securities Class Action

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 6:09 PM EST) -- A Nevada federal judge has refused to dismiss a securities class action against a CBD company that allegedly misled investors about a rejected patent application that, when publicized, caused a stock drop of over 50%. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey declined CBD company CV Sciences Inc.’s motion to dismiss a suit from Richard Ina, a trustee of the Ina Family Trust. Ina's claims center around CV's description of its pharmaceutical CBD product for smokeless-tobacco addiction as being "patent-pending" when the patent application had been twice rejected and was on appeal. “The veracity of the defendants’ claims that their product...

