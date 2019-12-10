HSBC Agrees To $192M Penalty In Tax Evasion Case

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 7:54 PM EST) -- HSBC's Swiss private banking division agreed Tuesday to pay $192.35 million in penalties to resolve a federal criminal investigation into the bank for allegedly helping U.S. taxpayers evade taxes. HSBC Private Bank (Suisse) NA entered a deferred prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors over the bank's activities from 2000 to 2010, during which the bank helped American clients evade their taxes and file false tax returns, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida. Prosecutors claim HSBC Switzerland helped American clients hide their assets. (AP) "The integrity of our nation's tax system depends on voluntary compliance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS