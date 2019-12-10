FTC Concerned Texas' Anesthesia Rule Too Restrictive

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 6:43 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission has urged the Texas Medical Board to rethink a proposed rule that would create new supervision requirements for certified registered nurse anesthetists and hold doctors liable for the nurses' actions. In a Dec. 6 comment on Texas' proposed rule § 193.13 of the Texas Medical Board rules, the FTC warned the rule change could decrease the availability and increase the cost of anesthesia and anesthesia-related services. These effects would be most predominant in rural and underserved areas of the Lone Star state, the commission said. The proposed rule would require adequate physician supervision while the certified registered...

