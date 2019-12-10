Allstate Not Liable For Injured Cop's $1.5M Award

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 8:54 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday sunk a Florida police officer's bid to put Allstate on the hook for a $1.5 million judgment he obtained against one of the insurance company's policyholders, who hit the officer with his car in 2008. A three-judge panel of the appeals court upheld a lower court's ruling that Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Co. didn't act in bad faith when it failed to settle policeman Scott Martin's claim against its policyholder, Sengthong Liamsavay, within the $50,000 limit of Liamsavay's auto policy. After settlement talks broke down, Martin had sued Liamsavay and secured the $1.5 million award...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS