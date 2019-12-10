Celadon Plans Wind Down Of Most Operations In Ch. 11 Case

Law360, Wilmington (December 10, 2019, 9:13 PM EST) -- Attorneys for bankrupt trucking firm Celadon Group Inc. told a Delaware judge Tuesday at its initial Chapter 11 appearance that it plans to wind down the bulk of its operations in the coming weeks while seeking financing to keep a North Carolina-based affiliate in business. During a first-day hearing, debtor attorney Stuart A. Brown of DLA Piper said Celadon would be pursuing a sale of its trucking assets, including thousands of vehicles and some real estate, while trying to sell affiliate Taylor Express Inc. as a going-concern. The company came to court with virtually no liquid assets, he explained, saying that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS