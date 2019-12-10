Tenn. Atty Suspended Over False Accusations Against Judge

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 7:08 PM EST) -- An attorney who repeatedly made unsubstantiated allegations that a federal bankruptcy judge communicated outside her courtroom with lawyers about pending cases was slapped Tuesday with a two-year suspension in the Eastern District of Tennessee. U.S. District Judge Pamela Reeves suspended Elliott J. Schuchardt after finding that he violated the Tennessee Rules of Professional Conduct, the Federal Rules of Bankruptcy Procedure and the Local Rules for the Eastern District of Tennessee for his conduct in relation to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Suzanne Bauknight, according to Tuesday's order. Judge Reeves adopted in full a set of recommendations included in a report filed in August...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS