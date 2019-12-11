Steelworkers Trust Pushes To Collect $17.8M From Renco

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 5:33 PM EST) -- Renco Group Inc. should have to cough up $17.8 million that a trial court said it owes in a suit over pension withdrawal liability now, rather than waiting for the end of appeals of a decision that left Renco on the hook for nearly $100 million, the Steelworkers Pension Trust has told a Pennsylvania federal court. U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia L. Dodge had slapped a temporary freeze on the pension trust's demand for the $17.8 million in interest, fees and costs that a judge added to a $78.7 million judgment an arbitrator assessed against Renco, but she allowed the trust to...

