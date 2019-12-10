Fed. Gov't Pays $7M To Settle VA Sex Abuse Suits

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 9:30 PM EST) -- The federal government has paid $6.97 million to resolve dozens of suits accusing a jailed, former U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs physician assistant of sexually assaulting patients, an attorney for the patients announced on Tuesday. The suits, filed by more than 80 patients, accused Mark E. Wisner of conducting inappropriate genital examinations on patients at VA hospitals in the Kansas cities of Topeka and Leavenworth, and accused the federal government of doing nothing to prevent future occurrences in spite of prior complaints. Wisner was also accused of making inappropriate sexual comments and conducting the exams without wearing medical gloves, according to...

