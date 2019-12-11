Calif. Fights Bid To Block Pay-For-Delay Law

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 6:34 PM EST) -- California has fired back against a bid by a generic drug industry trade group to enjoin a recently passed law that made the state the first in the nation to ban so-called pay-for-delay deals, saying the legislation is needed to preserve competition in the pharmaceutical industry. California’s attorney general is battling a lawsuit filed by the Association for Accessible Medicines last month that seeks to block implementation of Assembly Bill 824, which makes most patent settlements between branded and generic drug companies presumptively illegal. The office filed a brief Tuesday opposing the trade group’s motion for a preliminary injunction, contending that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS