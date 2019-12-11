US Trustee Says Jevic Kills Alston's $1M Deal In Imerys Ch. 11

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 8:40 PM EST) -- Alston & Bird LLP's $1.1 million fee deal in Johnson & Johnson talc supplier Imerys Talc America Inc.’s Chapter 11 case runs afoul of the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Jevic ruling wiping out bankruptcy settlements that violate creditor hierarchy, the U.S. Trustee's Office said Wednesday. The proposed Chapter 11 settlement would give $505,254 from a $1.4 million retainer fund and set aside the remaining $844,745 for general, unsecured claimants alleging the talc contained cancer-causing asbestos, along with a $638,425 payout that represents prepetition defense fees. But Alston's portion of the retainer was intended only to compensate the firm for fees not paid...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS