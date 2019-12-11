Fitbit Says Philips' Health-Tracking IP Fails Under Alice

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 2:20 PM EST) -- Fitness tracker company Fitbit is doubling down on its bid to toss out a lawsuit brought by Philips over Philips' patented health-tracking technology, saying that the patent claims cover abstract ideas under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice test. In a 26-page motion filed Tuesday, Fitbit asked a Massachusetts federal judge to grant its renewed bid to dismiss Philips North America LLC's lawsuit accusing Fitbit of making and selling wearable, wireless health-tracking products that infringe four patents owned by Philips. Fitbit, which filed a dismissal motion last month, said that Philips' subsequent amended complaint fails to "save" its lawsuit or patents from...

