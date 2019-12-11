Wife To Pay Costs For Delay To £75M Oil Rig Fraud Hearing

Law360, London (December 11, 2019, 6:38 PM GMT) -- The wife of an Iranian man who orchestrated a fraud against an energy engineering company was ordered by the High Court on Wednesday to pay costs for seeking the postponement of a hearing over whether two properties can be used to satisfy a £75 million ($98.8 million) judgment against him. Counsel for the claimant, Iranian Offshore Engineering and Construction Co., said the company was prepared to argue for orders over two properties in England that it says are beneficially owned by defendant Reza Mostafavi Tabatabaei. But on Dec. 5, lawyers for Tabatabaei’s wife, who is not a defendant, asked to put...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS