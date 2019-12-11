Lloyds Bank Gets OK To Fix Employee Pension Plan Error

Law360, London (December 11, 2019, 4:53 PM GMT) -- A London court signed off on proposed changes to a Lloyds Bank employee pension plan Wednesday, allowing the bank to add a paragraph that it says was inadvertently left out of three deeds and could have cost it £25 million ($32.9 million). Master Matthew Marsh granted Lloyds Bank’s application for summary judgment on its High Court claim seeking permission to reinsert a sentence on the application of benefits for members that have reached the age when they can receive a state pension. The master said the claim raised no difficulty because it was “absolutely plain” that an error had occurred....

