London Stock Exchange Weighs Shorter Trading Hours

Law360, London (December 11, 2019, 12:44 PM GMT) -- The London Stock Exchange has set out proposals for shorter trading hours in an attempt to encourage diversity and improve mental wellbeing among traders at investment companies that use the U.K. bourse. The LSE said in a consultation paper published Tuesday that it is considering whether to make changes to equity trading hours for participants including investment companies and individual investors. The exchange has asked the sector to respond to four proposals that would shorten the working day, which opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 4.30 p.m. The exchange’s options range include opening as much as an hour later and...

