CBOE Strikes Deal For Dutch Clearinghouse Ahead Of Brexit

Law360, London (December 11, 2019, 5:25 PM GMT) -- The Chicago Board Options Exchange has taken full control of Europe's largest clearinghouse for stock trades to boost its base in Amsterdam ahead of Britain's planned exit from the European Union. CBOE Global Markets Inc. announced Tuesday it has purchased clearinghouse EuroCCP in a deal that opens the door to Europe’s €735 trillion ($815 trillion) derivatives market. CBOE already owns 20% of EuroCCP. The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to be completed in the first half of 2020. CBOE Europe will purchase the rest of Amsterdam-based EuroCCP from shareholders Nasdaq, Euronext, ABN Amro and DTCC. Financial terms...

