Hausfeld Teams Up With CMA Vet To Lodge Rival Forex Suit

Law360, London (December 11, 2019, 1:41 PM GMT) -- U.S law firm Hausfeld filed a claim Wednesday to lead a rival high-profile class action in London against six major banks including Barclays and Citigroup over allegations that they manipulated the global foreign exchange market. JPMorgan is one of six major banks being targeted in a class action in London over allegations that they manipulated the global foreign exchange market. (AP) Hausfeld LLP said it has filed an application at the Competition Appeal Tribunal to start an "opt-out" collective action against Barclays, Citigroup Inc., Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC, JPMorgan Chase & Co., UBS AG and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group...

