Mass. PE Shop Omega Nabs $438M For Life Sciences Fund

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 11:14 AM EST) -- Massachusetts-based Omega Funds said Wednesday that it has wrapped up its sixth investment vehicle after notching $438 million from limited partners, with plans to target life sciences companies focused on developing treatments for serious medical needs in areas including oncology and immunology. The fund, Omega Fund VI LP, will not focus on any singular stage of investment, but instead will target life sciences businesses at an array of stages with an emphasis on those based in the U.S. and Europe, according to a statement. The fund will provide capital to everything from venture rounds to late-stage public investments and direct secondary...

