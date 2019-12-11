NY Financial Regulator Moves To Streamline BitLicenses

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 11:29 AM EST) -- Approved licensees would be able to list additional digital assets without prior permission from the New York Department of Financial Services under a proposed update that agency Superintendent Linda Lacewell announced Wednesday. The new proposed guidance is an initial step in the department’s review of its BitLicense program launched in 2015. Among the other suggested changes is the introduction of a list of approved digital assets posted to the DFS website, which any licensed digital asset provider would be eligible to offer in New York as long as it notifies the department first. A second update to the BitLicense program would...

