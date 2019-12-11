Insider Trading Bill Would Clarify, Expand Years Of Case Law

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 5:17 PM EST) -- On Dec. 5, by an overwhelming 410-13 majority, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Insider Trading Prohibition Act. While still subject to Senate approval, the passage of the ITPA in the House is significant because it shows wide, bipartisan approval for codifying — and potentially broadening — the prohibitions against insider trading. The ITPA would bring clarity to certain aspects of insider trading law, but it would also expand the current prohibitions on insider trading, and potentially broaden the circumstances in which the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission may prosecute insider trading. Background...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS