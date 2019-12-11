Aussie Roofers Admit Online Posts Looked Like Price-Fixing

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 5:27 PM EST) -- Two Australian roofing companies admitted they should not have discussed setting minimum industry prices on Facebook after a hailstorm battered the Sydney area, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said Wednesday. The directors of Sydney-based companies ANZ Roofing Pty. Ltd. and Ivy Contractors Pty. Ltd. agreed their posts in two industry-related Facebook groups could have broken Australia's competition laws, the ACCC announcement said. The directors and their companies have signed court-enforceable agreements to follow those laws going forward, and the ACCC will not press charges, the commission's announcement said. After a "damaging" hailstorm hit the Sydney area in late 2018, Mark Lee Burtenshaw,...

