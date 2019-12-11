Fed. Circ. Won't Redo Capital One's IP Firm Antitrust Ruling

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 5:38 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit is standing firm on its decision barring Capital One from pursuing antitrust claims against patent licensing firm Intellectual Ventures, despite federal regulators' concerns over the lower court decision the panel has left intact. In a pair of decisions handed down Tuesday, the panel that heard the case and the circuit bench's en banc lineup denied the bank's bid for another chance to show that Intellectual Ventures is monopolizing bank technology in a patent case before a Maryland federal court. The rulings cement a Federal Circuit decision in September that blocked Capital One Financial Corp. from moving forward with...

