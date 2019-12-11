UK Refers Amazon's Deliveroo Deal For Further Investigation

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 6:33 PM EST) -- The U.K.'s competition authority announced Wednesday that it was opening an in-depth Phase 2 investigation into Amazon's planned minority investment in the British food delivery company Deliveroo, after finding that the deal could harm competition in the online food and grocery delivery business. The Competition and Markets Authority announced that its Phase 1 investigation had found that the deal could discourage Amazon from re-entering the online restaurant food delivery market on its own. Instead, Amazon's investment in Deliveroo could be a strategic way of re-entering the market, the CMA concluded. The agency also had concerns about the proposed transaction's effect on...

