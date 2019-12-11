FTC Defends Impax Pay-For-Delay Ruling At 5th Circ.

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 5:50 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission has urged the Fifth Circuit to reject Impax Laboratories’ appeal of an FTC order finding that the company's deal to delay its generic version of an opioid pain medication violated antitrust law, arguing that the agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals “bears every hallmark” of the kind of pay-for-delay settlement the U.S. Supreme Court has deemed illegal. The FTC’s case against Impax represents the agency's first fully litigated challenge to a settlement between branded- and generic-drug makers since the Supreme Court’s landmark 2013 decision in Actavis, in which the justices found such settlements are not necessarily illegal and need to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS