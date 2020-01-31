Pa. Regulatory Board OKs White Collar Overtime Expansion

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 4:59 PM EST) -- As Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf remains at loggerheads with the GOP-controlled legislature on efforts to raise the minimum wage, a state regulatory review commission gave final approval on Friday to a rule that would expand overtime pay eligibility to an estimated 82,000 workers. In a 3-2 vote, the state’s Independent Regulatory Review Commission signed off on a Wolf administration proposal to raise the salary threshold at which white collar workers become exempt from overtime requirements from $12,500 to $45,500. In moving to approve the rule, Commissioner Dennis Watson noted that the current threshold, which has been in place since the late...

