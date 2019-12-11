EU Tax Scandal Is Sure To Reach London

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 5:21 PM EST) -- A trading scandal brewing on the continent could yet envelop London. It may ultimately prove to be even more damaging than the Libor scandal. It is widely believed that a number of leading U.K. banks and advisers were involved — to one degree or another — in a questionable equity trading practice known as cum-ex trading. Cum-ex trades were once relatively common. Their unusual name derives from the Latin words for “with” and “without.” In simple terms, these trades involve the rapid lending of shares as dividends fall due, so as to enable two parties to simultaneously claim ownership of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS