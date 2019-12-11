Trucking Co. Accused Of Discriminating Against Black Hires

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 7:20 PM EST) -- A recruiter for a Pittsburgh trucking brokerage company says her employer second-guessed and ultimately fired her and all the black employees she had recommended for hiring, according to a discrimination lawsuit filed Tuesday in a Pennsylvania federal court. Bria Blackwell, who is black, said Elite Transit Solutions LLC and its CEO, Michael D. Johnson, instituted human resources reviews and background check rules after she recommended the company hire black applicants. After a February 2019 meeting with HR director Jane Allen, who made remarks about “angry black women,” Blackwell said Johnson ordered that she and any applicants she had recommended be fired — but only...

