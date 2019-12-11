Del. Justices Dismayed By Lack Of Record In Forum Dispute

Law360, Dover (December 11, 2019, 9:38 PM EST) -- The Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday pressed both sides in a battle for control of a Delaware-chartered tech company over missing pieces on foreign law in the record of a dispute that the Chancery Court said ought to be waged in Austria. The concerns surfaced during arguments in an appeal filed by investor Richard Herrling challenging Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III dismissal of Herrling’s suit that sought the release of new stock certificates for Pennsylvania-based Allomet Corp., which produces proprietary, high-performance powdered metals for coatings and molding. All three justices who heard the arguments focused on how they should approach...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS