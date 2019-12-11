Fla. Court Won’t Dismiss Pelvic Mesh Discovery Complaint

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 5:43 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday denied a petition from a pelvic mesh maker seeking to quash a complaint for discovery, saying it doesn’t have jurisdiction because the company hasn’t shown it will suffer irreparable harm. The court weighed in on a petition from American Medical Systems LLC, which in July was denied a bid to dismiss a complaint by MSP Recovery Claims Series LLC, which had sought a pure bill of discovery. MSP was seeking to compel American Medical Systems to identify whether certain Medicare beneficiaries had been implanted with pelvic mesh that American Medical Systems sold. After American Medical...

