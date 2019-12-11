BakerHostetler Says Pharma Execs Can't Sue For Illegal Gains

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 7:22 PM EST) -- The CEO and lead director of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals can’t allege their outside counsel and BakerHostetler gave them bad advice on complying with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules because they can’t use state law to recover “illegal short-swing profits” they had to turn over to the company, the law firm said in Pennsylvania state court filings Tuesday. BakerHostetler LLP and partner Michael Lawhead asked the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas to throw out most of the legal malpractice suit brought by Madrigal President and CEO Paul A. Friedman and Lead Director Fred Craves, arguing in a brief that the men were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS