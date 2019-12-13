'Middleman' Denies Giving Tax Advice To Property Developer

Law360, London (December 13, 2019, 5:29 PM GMT) -- Business management company Asset House is pushing back against a lawsuit claiming it negligently advised a British homebuilder to put £2 million ($2.6 million) into a tax scheme that the authorities later disallowed, arguing it is “misconceived” and should be struck out. Asset House Piccadilly Ltd. said it never acted as an adviser to Central Developments (UK) Ltd., arguing in a new court filing that its business model is based on acting as an introducer, or “middle-man,” by matching people up with wealth management service providers to suit their needs. Central Developments has accused Asset House of acting negligently and in...

