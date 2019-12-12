Rabobank Sues Ex-Trader For Exit Package Over Libor Fight

Law360, London (December 12, 2019, 2:36 PM GMT) -- Rabobank has demanded that a former trader repay a £119,000 ($157,000) exit package that he allegedly violated by suing the Dutch lender for not coming to his defense when U.S. prosecutors charged him with rigging a key benchmark interest rate. Rabobank has said that Anthony Conti is in breach of a settlement when he left in which he waived his right to sue over his role as a trader. (AP) Anthony Conti is in breach of a 2009 settlement sealing his departure in which he waived his right to sue in connection with his role as a derivatives trader, the bank said...

