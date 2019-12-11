Senate Panel Greenlights Turkey Sanctions Bill

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 8:00 PM EST) -- A U.S. Senate committee on Wednesday advanced bipartisan legislation to the floor that would levy sanctions on Turkey in response to its military incursion into northeast Syria and purchase of a Russian-made missile defense system. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved the so-called Promoting American National Security and Preventing the Resurgence of ISIS Act in an 18-4 vote, despite threats from Turkey's foreign minister that the country would hit back against sanctions. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu cautioned Wednesday that U.S. troops could be barred from two bases in Turkey if sanctions are imposed, according to media reports. In addition to...

