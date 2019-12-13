Investor Hits Back At Forex Broker In $53.5M Fight

Law360, London (December 13, 2019, 5:52 PM GMT) -- A retail investor has slammed foreign exchange broker Hantec Markets’ claim that it lawfully took over his account when Ikon Finance lost its U.K. authorization, seeking $53.5 million in damages over the allegedly misappropriated funds. Hafez Fakhri Taji Al Farouqi, a Jordanian resident, said in a High Court filing that he did not complete an application that meant he would have consented to his trading account being transferred from Ikon Finance Ltd. to Hantec Markets Ltd. in 2017 after the Financial Conduct Authority pulled Ikon's license. Al Farouqi, in his Dec. 8 reply to Hantec’s defense, alleged that Ikon wrongfully moved...

