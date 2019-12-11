Fed. Circ. Affirms Actavis Infringed Anti-Nausea Drug Patent

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 7:07 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday upheld a Texas federal judge's decision that Actavis' proposed generic version of Sancuso, a drug administered through a skin patch used to prevent nausea and vomiting after chemotherapy, infringes a ProStrakan Inc. patent. In a one-line order without explanation, a three-judge panel summarily affirmed the district court decision from U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III, which came after a five-day bench trial in 2018. Judge Schroeder ruled that Actavis Laboratories UT Inc. had failed to show the ProStrakan patent was invalid as obvious and that Actavis' abbreviated new drug application infringed the patent. On appeal, Actavis...

