Fed. Circ. Affirms PTAB Decision Axing Ski Binding Patent

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 6:50 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday upheld a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision to invalidate a ski binding patent that German sports equipment maker Volkl's U.S. subsidiary was accused of infringing, unmoved by the patent owner's contention the board misread key claims. In a one-line nonprecedential order, a three-judge panel summarily affirmed the PTAB's decision last year that New Hampshire-based Marker Volkl USA Inc. had shown in an inter partes review that much of rival Kneebinding Inc.'s patent is invalid as anticipated or obvious over prior art, including an earlier German patent application. On appeal, Kneebinding argued the PTAB erred in...

