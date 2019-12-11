Fla. Hospital Wins Records Fight In Med Mal Death Suit

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 6:23 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court ruled Wednesday that a hospital needn't produce certain physician records in a suit accusing the physician of causing a patient's death due to malpractice, saying the records aren't covered by a Florida patient's rights law. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the Second District unanimously reversed a trial judge's ruling that Florida Hospital North Pinellas must produce records pertaining to Dr. Angelo Cappiello in a suit accusing the doctor of causing the death of patient David White due to unspecified medical malpractice. The Pinellas County judge had granted a discovery bid made by the patient's widow,...

