PTAB Makes 3 Opinions Over Prior Art, Eligibility Informative

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 5:37 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board designated three decisions from the last two years as informative on Wednesday, with particular attention given to combining prior art. The decisions won’t be binding on PTAB judges, such as those declared precedential, but they can provide guidance to litigants. The first of these rulings, Hulu LLC v. Sound View Innovations LLC, was an August final written decision that faults Hulu for not providing a sufficient rationale to combine prior art references. This led to the PTAB upholding the challenged claims in Sound View’s processing patent. In the second case, Johns Manville Corp. v. Knauf...

