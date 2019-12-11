DC Circ. May Toss Atty's Suit Seeking Trump Financial Info

Law360, Washington (December 11, 2019, 9:17 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit panel did not seem convinced on Wednesday to revive a Washington attorney's lawsuit demanding that President Donald Trump resubmit the public financial disclosures he filed in 2018 and 2019 and differentiate between his personal and business' debt and liabilities. U.S. Circuit Judges Judith Rogers, Patricia Millett and Arthur Raymond Randolph, during 30 minutes of oral arguments, cast doubts over whether attorney Jeffrey A. Lovitky is entitled to additional information regarding Trump's assets other than what he already received under the law. "What in the statute entitles you to police the accuracy of his disclosure [forms] as opposed to...

