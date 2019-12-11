Food Co. Says Insurer Owes $3M To Cover Pollution Mitigation

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 7:31 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts food production company filed a nearly $3 million suit against its insurance company Wednesday, claiming the insurer should have paid up to cover mitigation costs from an accidental wastewater discharge. Ken's Foods Inc. says Steadfast Insurance Co. has refused to pay more than $2.9 million in damages the food company says it is owed under its $10 million pollution policy. The claim stems from a December 2018 incident in which there was a "substantial" discharge of wastewater at a facility in Georgia, according to the complaint. "At that time, the anaerobic wastewater system at the Georgia facility malfunctioned, with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS