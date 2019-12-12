Orexo Loses Bid For New Trial Over Teva's Suboxone Generic

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 8:03 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge won’t give Orexo AB another chance to prove that a Teva unit’s generic version of the opioid addiction treatment drug Suboxone infringes a patent covering its own drug Zubsolv. U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly on Wednesday shot down Orexo’s bid for a new infringement trial, some nine months after the jury ruled in favor of Actavis Elizabeth LLC. The judge didn't buy Orexo’s argument that it was wrongly denied the chance to present certain evidence during the trial in which it sought $41 million in damages. Actavis’ drug is a generic version of Indivior PLC’s Suboxone...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS