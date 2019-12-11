2nd Circ. Boots Atty For Discourtesy After 3-Min. Hearing

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 11:13 PM EST) -- In a startling three-minute hearing Wednesday, a Second Circuit panel ordered an attorney out of the courtroom for lobbing sarcastic remarks and then refusing to drop his demand for rebuttal time. In an audio recording posted on the Second Circuit's website, Queens-based attorney Todd C. Bank identifies himself as the appellant's counsel in the case, which centers on whether the appellant, an attorney named Robert Doyle, should have to submit a character affidavit as a requirement for admission to the federal bar in the Eastern District of New York. Bank opens his presentation by inviting questions from the court, saying any...

