Global Regulators Turn Focus On Bank Cryptoasset Exposure

Law360, London (December 12, 2019, 12:58 PM GMT) -- Global banking regulators asked for opinions Thursday on how they should develop a minimum standard for monitoring the exposure of banks to cryptoassets such as Bitcoin after warning they pose a risk to financial stability. The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision is seeking responses to a range of questions about how to improve the regulatory treatment of exposures to cyptocurrency, the watchdog said. The body — which sets regulatory standards for central banks — has warned that such assets are not a reliable substitute for money and cannot be depended upon as a medium of exchange or store of value. Banks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS