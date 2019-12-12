Insurers Likely To See Wave Of 'Disorderly Brexit' Claims

Law360, London (December 12, 2019, 3:42 PM GMT) -- Nearly one in four U.K. bosses believe their companies will attempt to make insurance claims over a disorderly Brexit over the next year if Britain crashes out of the European Union, a research body said Thursday. Risk consulting firm Mactavish Group released the results of a survey of almost 1,000 company chiefs as Britain headed to the polls for a general election largely dominated by the question of Britain's relationship with Europe. But most of those insurance claims are likely to be rejected, Mactavish said. Company directors have not told their insurers of the risks posed to their businesses by Britain's planned...

