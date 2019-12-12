Not A Buyer? No Problem For Cartel Claims, EU Court Rules

Law360, London (December 12, 2019, 8:21 PM GMT) -- Local governments can recoup public loans from cartels even if they’re not directly involved in the market, Europe’s top court ruled in a major elevator antitrust dispute on Thursday, saying that it would be unfair if those institutions weren’t allowed to claim losses. The European Court of Justice said Thursday that public bodies can sue cartel members if the illegal price-fixing drives up the costs of a project, forcing the institution to issue bigger loans or subsidies. The court concluded that a person or company doesn't have to be a supplier or customer for price-fixed goods in order to bring a...

