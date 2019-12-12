Law360 (December 12, 2019, 5:32 PM EST) -- A Kentucky judge accused of having sex with staffers and a New York lawyer who used his firm account to hide money from the IRS lead Law360's The Week in Discipline, which compiles sanctions and conduct charges that may have flown under the radar. Kentucky Dawn Gentry, a family court judge in Kenton County, is facing a salacious set of ethics charges from judicial oversight officials, including that she had sex with her secretary and another staffer in a courthouse. Judge Gentry also made "inappropriate and unwanted sexual advances" to a female attorney who appeared in her court, according to charges...

