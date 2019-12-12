Blackstar Loses Appeal To Reinstate Introducer Fee Deal

Law360, London (December 12, 2019, 6:45 PM GMT) -- An appellate court on Thursday rejected Blackstar Advisors Ltd.'s bid to force fund manager Cheyne to pay the financial adviser fees for introducing it to a French pension fund after a €220 million ($244 million) investment was restructured. Blackstar lost its appeal to claw back fees from two subsidiaries of alternative investment fund manager Cheyne Capital Int. Ltd. at the Court of Appeal. Judge Guy Newey said agreements that Blackstar and Cheyne entered into during 2006 and 2007 did not “impose an obligation” on Cheyne to pay a 1.93% premium indefinitely to the financial adviser for introducing it to French private-sector pension...

