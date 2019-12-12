Destination Maternity's $50M Ch. 11 Asset Sale Approved

Law360, Wilmington (December 12, 2019, 7:08 PM EST) -- Bankrupt retailer Destination Maternity received court approval Thursday in Delaware for a $50 million sale of its assets in a deal that will see its 235 remaining stand-alone stores liquidated while its e-commerce platform and stores-within-stores will remain operational. During a hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Rebecca Blake Chaikin of Kirkland & Ellis LLP told the court that the baseline offer from stalking horse bidder Marquee Brands LLC had not been challenged by any other qualified bids and represented the best value for Destination Maternity’s assets. “This is the best opportunity to realize the full achievable value of the debtor’s assets,...

