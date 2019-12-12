Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 5:48 PM EST) -- Paul Weiss locked down a spot on the legal lions list this week with a favorable decision for ExxonMobil in a landmark climate change-related investor fraud case, while a $20 million verdict against Greyhound landed Lewis Brisbois on the week’s legal lambs list. Legal Lions Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP secured a massive win Tuesday for Exxon Mobil Corp. when a New York state court judge cleared the energy giant of accusations it deceived investors about climate change-related risks to its business, ruling that the New York attorney general hadn't provided enough evidence to support its blockbuster claims. ExxonMobil...

